Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Zura Bio (ZURA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Zura Bio (NasdaqCM:ZURA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 262.08% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zura Bio is 16.73. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 262.08% from its latest reported closing price of 4.62.

The projected annual revenue for Zura Bio is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zura Bio. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 6.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZURA is 0.04%, an increase of 45.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.79% to 15,374K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Point Partners holds 3,295K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 2,850K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,523K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 1,824K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,580K shares , representing an increase of 13.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURA by 27.19% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 693K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 712K shares , representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURA by 35.85% over the last quarter.

Zura Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JATT Acquisition Corp is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue its initial business combination with any business or industry, it intends to focus its search primarily in the life sciences sector.

