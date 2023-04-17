Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of STAAR Surgical (STAA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.99% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for STAAR Surgical is $81.09. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.99% from its latest reported closing price of $66.47.

The projected annual revenue for STAAR Surgical is $362MM, an increase of 27.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

E Fund Management Co. holds 902K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 732K shares, representing an increase of 18.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 24.27% over the last quarter.

SNXFX - Schwab 1000 Index Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Swiss National Bank holds 99K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 29.37% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 106K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 79.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Fmr holds 34K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 7.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 99.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in STAAR Surgical. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STAA is 0.26%, a decrease of 23.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 52,205K shares. The put/call ratio of STAA is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

Staar Surgical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 30 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye with companion delivery systems. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR's lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or 'ICL', which includes the EVO Visian ICL™ product line. More than 1,000,000 Visian® ICLs have been implanted to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: www.discovericl.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland.

