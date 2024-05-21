Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Sotera Health (SHC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Sotera Health (NasdaqGS:SHC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.48% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sotera Health is 15.91. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 43.48% from its latest reported closing price of 11.09.

The projected annual revenue for Sotera Health is 1,183MM, an increase of 9.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sotera Health. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHC is 0.41%, an increase of 14.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 276,052K shares. The put/call ratio of SHC is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Warburg Pincus holds 88,823K shares representing 31.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105,417K shares , representing a decrease of 18.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 11.22% over the last quarter.

Gtcr holds 59,215K shares representing 20.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,278K shares , representing a decrease of 18.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 15.98% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 14,893K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,368K shares , representing an increase of 30.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 66.24% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 7,910K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company.

JSVAX - Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund Class T holds 6,892K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,409K shares , representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 11.51% over the last quarter.

Sotera Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses - Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

