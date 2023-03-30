Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of SEI Investments (SEIC) with Neutral Recommendation

On March 29, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of SEI Investments with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.81% Upside

As of March 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for SEI Investments is $63.24. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 11.81% from its latest reported closing price of $56.56.

The projected annual revenue for SEI Investments is $1,939MM, a decrease of 2.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.58.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 10,491K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,141K shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 5,948K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,955K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 6.23% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 4,260K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,777K shares, representing a decrease of 12.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 3,856K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,866K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 6.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,689K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,627K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 11.64% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 878 funds or institutions reporting positions in SEI Investments. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEIC is 0.21%, an increase of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.61% to 116,380K shares. The put/call ratio of SEIC is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

SEI Investments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SEI's Investment Manager Services supplies investment organizations of all types with advanced operating infrastructure they must have to evolve and compete in a landscape of escalating business challenges. SEI's award-winning global operating platform provides investment managers and asset owners with customized and integrated capabilities across a wide range of investment vehicles, strategies and jurisdictions. Its services enable users to gain scale and efficiency, keep pace with marketplace demands, and run their businesses more strategically. SEI partners with more than 550 traditional and alternative asset managers, as well as sovereign wealth funds and family offices, representing nearly $30 trillion in assets, including 49 of the top 100 asset managers worldwide*.

