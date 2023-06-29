Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Quest Diagnostics (DGX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.08% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quest Diagnostics is 150.55. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.08% from its latest reported closing price of 141.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Quest Diagnostics is 9,192MM, a decrease of 4.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.57.

Quest Diagnostics Declares $0.71 Dividend

On May 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share ($2.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 11, 2023 will receive the payment on July 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.71 per share.

At the current share price of $141.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.98%, the lowest has been 1.45%, and the highest has been 2.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1660 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quest Diagnostics. This is a decrease of 58 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGX is 0.25%, a decrease of 11.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 111,983K shares. The put/call ratio of DGX is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,445K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,461K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 16.88% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,136K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,258K shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 47.10% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,729K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,682K shares, representing an increase of 38.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 41.49% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,600K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,648K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 14.05% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,590K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,634K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 17.53% over the last quarter.

Quest Diagnostics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.