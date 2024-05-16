Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Quaker Chemical (KWR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.19% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Quaker Chemical is 238.68. The forecasts range from a low of 211.09 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.19% from its latest reported closing price of 190.66.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Quaker Chemical is 2,051MM, an increase of 6.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.06.

Quaker Chemical Declares $0.46 Dividend

On February 28, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.82 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 16, 2024 received the payment on April 30, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of 190.66 / share, the stocks dividend yield is {1}%.

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the companys dividend payout ratio is {0}. The payout ratio tells us how much of a companys income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the companys income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The companys 3-Year dividend growth rate is {0}%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 615 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quaker Chemical. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 6.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KWR is -5.23%, an increase of 3,282.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 17,167K shares. The put/call ratio of KWR is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 926K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 933K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 14.49% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 563K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 573K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 55.65% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 553K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 883K shares , representing a decrease of 59.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 43.31% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 551K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares , representing a decrease of 8.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 91.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 425K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 19.85% over the last quarter.

Quaker Houghton Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quaker Chemical is a leading global provider of process fluids, chemicals,specialties, and technical expertise to a wide range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.