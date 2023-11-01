Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR (PSNY) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 1, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 158.08% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR is 5.19. The forecasts range from a low of 1.62 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 158.08% from its latest reported closing price of 2.01.

The projected annual revenue for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR is 5,603MM, an increase of 111.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSNY is 0.07%, a decrease of 32.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.38% to 21,479K shares. The put/call ratio of PSNY is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB holds 4,400K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,560K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,741K shares, representing a decrease of 7.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 855.61% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 2,517K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,652K shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 4.50% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 1,925K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 98.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 7,788.44% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 1,441K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,317K shares, representing a decrease of 60.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 14.47% over the last quarter.

