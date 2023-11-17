Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Perrigo (PRGO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.36% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perrigo is 49.47. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 69.36% from its latest reported closing price of 29.21.

The projected annual revenue for Perrigo is 4,847MM, an increase of 4.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 762 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perrigo. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRGO is 0.32%, a decrease of 1.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 153,129K shares. The put/call ratio of PRGO is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wolf Hill Capital Management holds 6,416K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,368K shares, representing an increase of 16.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 30.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,202K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,167K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 11.95% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,105K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,154K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 10.40% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 3,509K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,515K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 35.32% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,494K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,524K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Perrigo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Perrigo Company plc is a leading provider of Quality, Affordable Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Led by its consumer self-care strategy, Perrigo is the largest store brand OTC player in the U.S. in the categories in which it competes through more than 9,000 SKUs under customer 'own brand' labels. Additionally, Perrigo is a Top 5 OTC company by revenue in Europe, where it markets more than 200 branded OTC products throughout 28 countries. The Company also commercializes and manufactures generic prescription products in the U.S.

