Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Mastercard (MA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.93% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mastercard is 520.64. The forecasts range from a low of 416.12 to a high of $645.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.93% from its latest reported closing price of 456.98.

The projected annual revenue for Mastercard is 29,759MM, an increase of 15.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastercard. This is an increase of 202 owner(s) or 4.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MA is 1.08%, an increase of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 828,745K shares. The put/call ratio of MA is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,261K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,194K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 25,595K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,172K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 88.74% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 21,042K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,365K shares , representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,741K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,466K shares , representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 8.81% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,228K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,994K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Mastercard Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Its mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, its innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. The Company's decency quotient , or DQ, drives its culture and everything it do inside and outside itself. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, Mastercard is building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

