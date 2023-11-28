Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of LendingClub (LC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.01% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for LendingClub is 9.15. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 64.01% from its latest reported closing price of 5.58.

The projected annual revenue for LendingClub is 1,323MM, an increase of 12.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in LendingClub. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LC is 0.06%, a decrease of 30.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 88,155K shares. The put/call ratio of LC is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jackson Square Partners holds 9,182K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,178K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 28.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,284K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 2,916K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares, representing an increase of 28.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 18.67% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 2,734K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,019K shares, representing an increase of 26.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 33.53% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,636K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,642K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LC by 28.34% over the last quarter.

LendingClub Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LendingClub Corporation is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. It is the first digital marketplace bank in the US. Members can gain access to a broad range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform, designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Since 2007, more than 3 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals.

