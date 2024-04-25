Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Kura Sushi USA (NasdaqGM:KRUS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.59% Upside

As of April 18, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kura Sushi USA is 115.09. The forecasts range from a low of 93.93 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.59% from its latest reported closing price of 109.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kura Sushi USA is 246MM, an increase of 15.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kura Sushi USA. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRUS is 0.17%, an increase of 26.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 8,203K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stephens holds 914K shares representing 8.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares , representing an increase of 11.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 16.73% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 463K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 438K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares , representing an increase of 28.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 73.51% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 362K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares , representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 0.60% over the last quarter.

CGOAX - Columbia Small Cap Growth Fund I holds 347K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 26.06% over the last quarter.

Kura Sushi USA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 28 locations in six states and Washington DC. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 450 restaurants and 35 years of brand history.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.