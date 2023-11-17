Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Kenvue (KVUE) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.91% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kenvue is 24.89. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 26.91% from its latest reported closing price of 19.61.

The projected annual revenue for Kenvue is 16,038MM, an increase of 3.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kenvue. This is an increase of 1,133 owner(s) or 674.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KVUE is 0.36%, an increase of 69.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 925.77% to 1,625,045K shares. The put/call ratio of KVUE is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 91,209K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,318K shares, representing an increase of 71.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KVUE by 22.31% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 71,687K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,603K shares, representing an increase of 85.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVUE by 22.76% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 61,091K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,642K shares, representing an increase of 69.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KVUE by 164.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 58,286K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,575K shares, representing an increase of 92.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KVUE by 26.10% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 46,079K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares, representing an increase of 99.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KVUE by 2,873.08% over the last quarter.

