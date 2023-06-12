Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of InspireMD (NSPR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 12, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 185.00% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for InspireMD is 4.84. The forecasts range from a low of 4.80 to a high of $4.99. The average price target represents an increase of 185.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.70.

The projected annual revenue for InspireMD is 9MM, an increase of 77.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in InspireMD. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSPR is 0.00%, a decrease of 2.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.14% to 117K shares. The put/call ratio of NSPR is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 27K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hollencrest Capital Management holds 20K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 14K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 21.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSPR by 8.72% over the last quarter.

InspireMD Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes.

Key filings for this company:

