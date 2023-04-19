Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.73% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for GE HealthCare Technologies is $91.80. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.73% from its latest reported closing price of $83.66.

The projected annual revenue for GE HealthCare Technologies is $19,617MM, an increase of 6.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.78.

