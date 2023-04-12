Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.56% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for DoubleVerify Holdings is $35.42. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.56% from its latest reported closing price of $30.13.

The projected annual revenue for DoubleVerify Holdings is $576MM, an increase of 27.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lindbrook Capital holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 13.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 99.93% over the last quarter.

DFAS - Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF holds 112K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 16.35% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Schroders Global Multi-Asset Portfolio Class B holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 30.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 40.25% over the last quarter.

Sei Investments holds 168K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing an increase of 26.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DV by 8.81% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoubleVerify Holdings. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 16.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DV is 0.37%, a decrease of 24.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.35% to 174,629K shares. The put/call ratio of DV is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

DoubleVerify Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Its mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ its unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments. DoubleVerify is majority owned by Providence Equity Partners, a premier global private equity firm with approximately $45 billion in aggregate capital commitments.

