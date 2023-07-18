Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Denny`s (DENN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Denny`s (NASDAQ:DENN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.06% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Denny`s is 14.45. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 30.06% from its latest reported closing price of 11.11.

The projected annual revenue for Denny`s is 474MM, an increase of 0.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denny`s. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DENN is 0.10%, a decrease of 1.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.26% to 62,269K shares. The put/call ratio of DENN is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 7,651K shares representing 13.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,471K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 20.42% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,291K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,450K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 83.59% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 4,604K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,611K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 18.20% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,735K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,167K shares, representing an increase of 20.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 37.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,741K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Denny`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 30, 2020, Denny's had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 146 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom.

