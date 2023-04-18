Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.95% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Datadog, Inc. is $103.33. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $133.35. The average price target represents an increase of 47.95% from its latest reported closing price of $69.84.

The projected annual revenue for Datadog, Inc. is $2,262MM, an increase of 35.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMLG - First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 16.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 12.29% over the last quarter.

FMEIX - Fidelity Mid Cap Enhanced Index Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing a decrease of 374.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 85.91% over the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 283K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing an increase of 41.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 46.80% over the last quarter.

Country Trust Bank holds 354K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 19.11% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Datadog, Inc.. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDOG is 0.52%, a decrease of 7.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 263,329K shares. The put/call ratio of DDOG is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

Datadog Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of its customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

