Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.52% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is 96.90. The forecasts range from a low of 79.79 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.52% from its latest reported closing price of 92.71.

The projected annual revenue for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is 3,557MM, an increase of 4.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.97.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Declares $1.30 Dividend

On June 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 21, 2023 will receive the payment on August 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share.

At the current share price of $92.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.08%, the lowest has been 2.54%, and the highest has been 10.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.38 (n=188).

The current dividend yield is 0.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 628 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBRL is 0.21%, an increase of 0.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.83% to 24,091K shares. The put/call ratio of CBRL is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Biglari Capital holds 2,000K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,964K shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,909K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 16.41% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,617K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 753K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares, representing an increase of 6.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 70.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 680K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 12.59% over the last quarter.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests high-quality homestyle food and unique shopping - all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company.

