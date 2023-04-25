Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Columbia Sportswear (COLM) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.82% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Columbia Sportswear is 101.29. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.82% from its latest reported closing price of 89.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Columbia Sportswear is 3,700MM, an increase of 6.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.81.

Columbia Sportswear Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $89.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.16%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 1.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=198).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Columbia Sportswear. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLM is 0.16%, an increase of 16.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.99% to 43,473K shares. The put/call ratio of COLM is 3.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 3,493K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,268K shares, representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 3.92% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,457K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,333K shares, representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 26.98% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,717K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing an increase of 27.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 10.74% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,378K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,347K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 17.33% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,123K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 19.25% over the last quarter.

Columbia Sportswear Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company's brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL®, and prAna® brands.

See all Columbia Sportswear regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.