Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) with Overweight Recommendation

On February 28, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Clean Energy Fuels with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 132.30% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clean Energy Fuels is $13.31. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 132.30% from its latest reported closing price of $5.73.

The projected annual revenue for Clean Energy Fuels is $555MM, an increase of 39.35%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.01.

What are large shareholders doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 11,574K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,732K shares, representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLNE by 18.27% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 5,944K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,348K shares, representing a decrease of 57.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLNE by 17.89% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 5,827K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,699K shares, representing an increase of 19.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLNE by 18.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,028K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,919K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLNE by 27.01% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,897K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,731K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLNE by 7.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clean Energy Fuels. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLNE is 0.07%, an increase of 13.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 121,477K shares. The put/call ratio of CLNE is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

Clean Energy Fuels Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the leading provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market in the United States and Canada. Through its sales of Redeem™ renewable natural gas (RNG), which is derived from capturing biogenic methane produced from decomposing organic waste, Clean Energy allows thousands of vehicle fleets, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas by at least 70% and even up to 300% depending on the source of the RNG. Clean Energy can deliver Redeem through compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquified natural gas (LNG) to its network of approximately 540 fueling stations across the U.S. and Canada. Clean Energy builds and operates CNG and LNG fueling stations for the transportation market, owns natural gas liquefication facilities in California and Texas, and transports bulk CNG and LNG to non-transportation customers around the U.S.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.