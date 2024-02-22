Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Civista Bancshares (CIVB) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Civista Bancshares (NasdaqCM:CIVB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.23% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Civista Bancshares is 20.30. The forecasts range from a low of 16.66 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 32.23% from its latest reported closing price of 15.35.

The projected annual revenue for Civista Bancshares is 177MM, an increase of 11.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.29.

Civista Bancshares Declares $0.16 Dividend

On February 2, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2024 will receive the payment on March 1, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $15.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.17%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.64%, the lowest has been 1.61%, and the highest has been 4.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.64 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 2.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civista Bancshares. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIVB is 0.05%, a decrease of 7.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 9,486K shares. The put/call ratio of CIVB is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 605K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 83.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 498K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 477K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares, representing a decrease of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 14.77% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 392K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 1.98% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 381K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 5.58% over the last quarter.

Civista Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.8 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Civista's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com.

