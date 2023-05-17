Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.03% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blue Foundry Bancorp is 9.33. The forecasts range from a low of 9.24 to a high of $9.61. The average price target represents an increase of 7.03% from its latest reported closing price of 8.72.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Foundry Bancorp is 57MM, an increase of 4.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Foundry Bancorp. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 5.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLFY is 0.06%, a decrease of 23.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.81% to 16,463K shares. The put/call ratio of BLFY is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,756K shares representing 10.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,761K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLFY by 30.90% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,473K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,498K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLFY by 31.39% over the last quarter.

rhino investment partners holds 1,117K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 902K shares, representing an increase of 19.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLFY by 42.30% over the last quarter.

DMSFX - Destinations Multi Strategy Alternatives Fund Class I holds 943K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares, representing a decrease of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLFY by 16.15% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 899K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLFY by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Dedicated to individual support, Blue Foundry Bank offers a comprehensive line of products and services including personal and business banking and lending, to support clients’ financial goals and investment for growth. With its Universal Bankers acting more as partners, the process will be less about banking and more about living.

Key filings for this company:

