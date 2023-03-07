Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Allakos (ALLK) with Overweight Recommendation

On March 7, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Allakos with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.71% Upside

As of March 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allakos is $5.55. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 2.71% from its latest reported closing price of $5.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Allakos is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.10.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 6,147K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,149K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLK by 72.07% over the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 5,287K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,937K shares, representing a decrease of 12.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLK by 16.75% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 5,007K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 4,899K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,519K shares, representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLK by 36.75% over the last quarter.

RiverVest Venture Management holds 4,888K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allakos. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 5.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLK is 0.45%, an increase of 51.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.84% to 69,985K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLK is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

Allakos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allakos is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing antibodies that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells involved in allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The Company's lead antibody, lirentelimab (AK002), is being evaluated in a Phase 3 study in eosinophilic gastritis (EG) and/or eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD) and a Phase 2/3 study in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Lirentelimab targets Siglec-8, an inhibitory receptor selectively expressed on human mast cells and eosinophils. Inappropriately activated eosinophils and mast cells have been identified as key drivers in a number of severe diseases affecting the gastrointestinal tract, eyes, skin, lungs and other organs. Lirentelimab has been tested in multiple clinical studies. In these studies, lirentelimab eliminated blood and tissue eosinophils, inhibited mast cells and improved disease symptoms in patients with EG and/or EoD, EoE, mast cell gastrointestinal disease, severe allergic conjunctivitis, chronic urticaria and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.