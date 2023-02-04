Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) with Overweight Recommendation

On February 3, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.26% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals is $36.92. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.26% from its latest reported closing price of $30.20.

The projected annual revenue for Agios Pharmaceuticals is $32MM, an increase of 222.17%. The projected annual EPS is $-6.83.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,148,413 shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 5,148,413 shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,058,792 shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,062,792 shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 29.38% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 3,057,869 shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,928,458 shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 18.21% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,986,165 shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,729,654 shares, representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 53.81% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agios Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.11%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AGIO is 0.1121%, an increase of 11.9779%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.26% to 62,321K shares.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat malignant hematology, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across these three therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.