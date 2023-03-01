Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Aemetis (AMTX) with Underweight Recommendation

On February 28, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Aemetis with a Underweight recommendation.

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aemetis is $15.68. The forecasts range from a low of $4.29 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 339.29% from its latest reported closing price of $3.57.

The projected annual revenue for Aemetis is $374MM, an increase of 47.18%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.37.

What are large shareholders doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 2,043K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,046K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTX by 40.33% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,779K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,790K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTX by 50.52% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,718K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,216K shares, representing a decrease of 29.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTX by 60.16% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,007K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares, representing an increase of 12.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTX by 30.67% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 994K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aemetis. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMTX is 0.02%, a decrease of 12.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.22% to 18,589K shares. The put/call ratio of AMTX is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Aemetis Background Information

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and bioproducts company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero biorefinery in Riverbank, California to convert renewable hydrogen from waste orchard wood and renewable electricity from solar and hydroelectric sources combined with non-edible oils into renewable jet fuel and renewable diesel, while pre-extracting cellulosic sugars for use by the Keyes ethanol plant to produce cellulosic ethanol. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and bioproducts.

