Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Nektar Therapeutics (LSE:0UNL) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Nektar Therapeutics (LSE:0UNL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.02% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nektar Therapeutics is 2.74 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 1.33 GBX to a high of 4.26 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 123.02% from its latest reported closing price of 1.23 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nektar Therapeutics is 86MM, a decrease of 7.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nektar Therapeutics. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 21.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0UNL is 0.03%, an increase of 26.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.49% to 154,067K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 17,875K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,400K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0UNL by 34.37% over the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 9,458K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 7,529K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company.

Eventide Asset Management holds 7,529K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 6,955K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,194K shares , representing an increase of 54.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0UNL by 203.37% over the last quarter.

