Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Merus N.V. (MRUS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Merus N.V. (NasdaqGM:MRUS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 120.42% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Merus N.V. is $88.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $114.45. The average price target represents an increase of 120.42% from its latest reported closing price of $40.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Merus N.V. is 110MM, an increase of 207.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merus N.V.. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRUS is 0.53%, an increase of 15.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 74,967K shares. The put/call ratio of MRUS is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 4,169K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,498K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,888K shares , representing an increase of 17.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 85.08% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,409K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,749K shares , representing an increase of 19.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 5.99% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 3,350K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,200K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 19.08% over the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 2,610K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,324K shares , representing an increase of 10.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 72.60% over the last quarter.

Merus N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity.

