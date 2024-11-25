Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Manhattan Associates (MANH) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Manhattan Associates (NasdaqGS:MANH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.25% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Manhattan Associates is $303.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $249.77 to a high of $330.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.25% from its latest reported closing price of $290.75 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Manhattan Associates is 927MM, a decrease of 9.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manhattan Associates. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MANH is 0.32%, an increase of 1.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.60% to 74,813K shares. The put/call ratio of MANH is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 9,791K shares representing 16.03% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,625K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,591K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 50.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,944K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,935K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 3.67% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,915K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 0.83% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,806K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,180K shares , representing a decrease of 20.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 92.58% over the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. The company unites information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Its software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for its customers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.