Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Li Auto Inc. - Depositary Receipt (LI) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Li Auto Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:LI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.08% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Li Auto Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $27.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.24 to a high of $37.92. The average price target represents an increase of 35.08% from its latest reported closing price of $20.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Li Auto Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 227,554MM, an increase of 58.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Li Auto Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 7.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LI is 0.27%, an increase of 11.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.38% to 44,947K shares. The put/call ratio of LI is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 8,218K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,963K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LI by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership holds 4,926K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,117K shares , representing a decrease of 3.88%.

Jane Street Group holds 1,889K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,575K shares , representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,676K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,499K shares , representing a decrease of 108.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LI by 53.26% over the last quarter.

Rwc Asset Advisors holds 1,639K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares , representing a decrease of 49.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LI by 57.57% over the last quarter.

