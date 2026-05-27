Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of LeonaBio (LONA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of LeonaBio (NasdaqCM:LONA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.77% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for LeonaBio is $16.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 68.77% from its latest reported closing price of $9.67 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LeonaBio is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,859K shares representing 19.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 727K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares , representing an increase of 45.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LONA by 107.09% over the last quarter.

Acorn Capital Advisors holds 635K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares , representing an increase of 20.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LONA by 44.06% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 464K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 464K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.