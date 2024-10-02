Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Labcorp Holdings (LH) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Labcorp Holdings (NYSE:LH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.26% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Labcorp Holdings is $261.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $232.30 to a high of $296.10. The average price target represents an increase of 19.26% from its latest reported closing price of $219.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Labcorp Holdings is 16,214MM, an increase of 29.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,522 funds or institutions reporting positions in Labcorp Holdings. This is an increase of 1,515 owner(s) or 21,642.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LH is 0.30%, an increase of 35,031.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10,223,195.34% to 87,818K shares. The put/call ratio of LH is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,652K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,227K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,163K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,951K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 1,950K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company.

Laboratory Of America Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through its unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, company provides insights and accelerates innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, Labcorp serves clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp reported revenue of $14 billion in FY2020.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.