Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Karman Holdings (KRMN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 22, 2026, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Karman Holdings (NYSE:KRMN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.83% Downside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Karman Holdings is $89.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.83% from its latest reported closing price of $104.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Karman Holdings. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 25.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRMN is 0.74%, an increase of 220.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 76.98% to 93,997K shares. The put/call ratio of KRMN is 2.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lexington Partners holds 4,430K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company.

Donaldson Capital Management holds 3,501K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GCM Grosvenor Holdings holds 3,319K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 3,211K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905K shares , representing an increase of 40.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRMN by 123.83% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,181K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,832K shares , representing a decrease of 20.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRMN by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.