Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Immunome (IMNM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Immunome (NasdaqCM:IMNM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 141.23% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Immunome is 36.04. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 141.23% from its latest reported closing price of 14.94.

The projected annual revenue for Immunome is 291MM, an increase of 2,192.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunome. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 94.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMNM is 0.15%, an increase of 15.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 77.22% to 38,208K shares. The put/call ratio of IMNM is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 4,890K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,879K shares , representing an increase of 20.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMNM by 198.33% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,879K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,246K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares , representing an increase of 53.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMNM by 123.41% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,642K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares , representing an increase of 58.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMNM by 456.07% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,538K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391K shares , representing an increase of 9.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMNM by 133.15% over the last quarter.

Immunome Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immunome is a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics that are designed to change the way diseases are treated. The company's initial focus is on developing therapeutics to treat oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Immunome's proprietary discovery engine identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets by leveraging the highly educated components of the immune system, memory B cells, from patients whose bodies have learned to fight off their disease.

