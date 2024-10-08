Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Immatics N.V. (IMTX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Immatics N.V. (NasdaqCM:IMTX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.64% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Immatics N.V. is $19.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 78.64% from its latest reported closing price of $10.93 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Immatics N.V. is 59MM, a decrease of 16.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immatics N.V.. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 12.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMTX is 0.22%, an increase of 21.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.79% to 82,042K shares. The put/call ratio of IMTX is 2.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 10,000K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,537K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,326K shares , representing an increase of 12.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 82.02% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 8,086K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,582K shares , representing an increase of 43.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 168.58% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,434K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,305K shares , representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 34.47% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 6,443K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Immatics N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immatics combines the discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors with the goal of enabling a robust and specific T cell response against these targets. This deep know-how is the foundation for our pipeline of Adoptive Cell Therapies and TCR Bispecifics as well as our partnerships with global leaders in the pharmaceutical industry. We are committed to delivering the power of T cells and to unlocking new avenues for patients in their fight against cancer.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.