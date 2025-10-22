Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.27% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise is $25.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.27% from its latest reported closing price of $23.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hewlett Packard Enterprise is 30,718MM, a decrease of 7.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,872 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPE is 0.20%, an increase of 14.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.54% to 1,292,482K shares. The put/call ratio of HPE is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 51,847K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,455K shares , representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 16.42% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 47,124K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,038K shares , representing a decrease of 21.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 1.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,327K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,437K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 20.79% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,286K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,493K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 20.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 34,422K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,697K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 20.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.