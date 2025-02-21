Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of FirstSun Capital Bancorp (FSUN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2025, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NasdaqGS:FSUN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.84% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for FirstSun Capital Bancorp is $47.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 14.84% from its latest reported closing price of $41.30 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstSun Capital Bancorp. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 67.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSUN is 0.20%, an increase of 22.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.82% to 6,695K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,626K shares representing 9.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,418K shares , representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSUN by 85.06% over the last quarter.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 1,004K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stieven Capital Advisors holds 468K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 319K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 301K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

