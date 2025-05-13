Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of First Bancorp (FBNC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of First Bancorp (NasdaqGS:FBNC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.14% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Bancorp is $50.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.14% from its latest reported closing price of $42.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Bancorp is 531MM, an increase of 52.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBNC is 0.11%, an increase of 1.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 39,790K shares. The put/call ratio of FBNC is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,619K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,626K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBNC by 3.75% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,340K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,203K shares , representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBNC by 0.48% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,418K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,128K shares , representing an increase of 20.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBNC by 31.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,230K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares , representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBNC by 2.44% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,176K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,180K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBNC by 1.82% over the last quarter.

First Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $7.1 billion. As a state-chartered community bank, First Bank operates 101 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business.

