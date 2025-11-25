Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Esperion Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:ESPR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.37% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Esperion Therapeutics is $6.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.74 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 96.37% from its latest reported closing price of $3.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Esperion Therapeutics is 1,335MM, an increase of 339.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Esperion Therapeutics. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 8.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESPR is 0.05%, an increase of 5.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.55% to 121,670K shares. The put/call ratio of ESPR is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Seas Capital holds 9,750K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,955K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 7,062K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,340K shares , representing a decrease of 46.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 88.95% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 7,021K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,675K shares , representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 20.03% over the last quarter.

PenderFund Capital Management holds 6,677K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,180K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.