Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Elevation Oncology (ELEV) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Elevation Oncology (NasdaqGS:ELEV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.91% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Elevation Oncology is 7.96. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 97.91% from its latest reported closing price of 4.02.

The projected annual revenue for Elevation Oncology is 8MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elevation Oncology. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 63.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELEV is 0.25%, an increase of 348.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 70.24% to 44,468K shares. The put/call ratio of ELEV is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 3,887K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,368K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tang Capital Management holds 3,060K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,668K shares , representing a decrease of 19.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELEV by 798.12% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 3,055K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company.

Aisling Capital Management holds 2,835K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Elevation Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Elevation Oncology is founded on the belief that every patient with cancer deserves to know what is driving the growth of their disease and have access to therapeutics that can stop it. The company makes genomic tests actionable by selectively developing drugs to inhibit the specific alterations that have been identified as drivers of disease. Together with its peers Elevation Oncology works towards a future in which each unique test result can be matched with a purpose-built precision medicine to enable an individualized treatment plan for each patient. Its lead candidate, seribantumab, inhibits tumor growth driven by NRG1 fusions and is currently being clinically tested in the Phase 2 CRESTONE study for patients with tumors of any origin that have an NRG1 fusion. Details on CRESTONE are available at www.NRG1fusion.com.

