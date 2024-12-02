Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (LSE:0SZI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (LSE:0SZI) with a Overweight recommendation.

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 60.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0SZI is 0.10%, an increase of 60.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.76% to 12,559K shares.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,375K shares representing 19.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares , representing an increase of 14.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0SZI by 50.91% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 1,115K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares , representing an increase of 56.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0SZI by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 913K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company.

Tang Capital Management holds 600K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 529K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares , representing an increase of 24.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0SZI by 42.51% over the last quarter.

