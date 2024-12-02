Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (CRBP) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NasdaqCM:CRBP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 240.57% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings is $60.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 240.57% from its latest reported closing price of $17.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings is 5MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 59.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBP is 0.10%, an increase of 60.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.31% to 12,559K shares. The put/call ratio of CRBP is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,375K shares representing 19.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares , representing an increase of 14.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBP by 50.91% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 1,115K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares , representing an increase of 56.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBP by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 913K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company.

Tang Capital Management holds 600K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 529K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares , representing an increase of 24.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBP by 42.51% over the last quarter.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines designed to target the endocannabinoid system. The Company's lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, oral, selective cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to provide an alternative to immunosuppressive medications in the treatment of chronic inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in dermatomyositis and systemic lupus erythematosus. Corbus is also developing a pipeline of other preclinical drug candidates from its endocannabinoid system platform.

