Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2025, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Compass Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CMPX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 232.44% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Compass Therapeutics is $11.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 232.44% from its latest reported closing price of $3.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Therapeutics is 9MM, an increase of 1,008.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Therapeutics. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPX is 0.09%, an increase of 114.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.25% to 106,510K shares. The put/call ratio of CMPX is 90.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 22,363K shares representing 16.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 10,025K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 8,568K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,642K shares , representing an increase of 34.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPX by 13.25% over the last quarter.

Enavate Sciences GP holds 7,788K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 5,995K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,130K shares , representing a decrease of 85.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPX by 57.96% over the last quarter.

