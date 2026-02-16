Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Climb Bio (CLYM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Climb Bio (NasdaqGM:CLYM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.90% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Climb Bio is $9.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 70.90% from its latest reported closing price of $5.67 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Climb Bio. This is an decrease of 61 owner(s) or 40.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLYM is 0.05%, an increase of 109.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.82% to 43,592K shares. The put/call ratio of CLYM is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 31,419K shares representing 65.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 1,300K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 1,028K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,000K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 876K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

