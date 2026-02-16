Stocks
Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Climb Bio (CLYM) with Overweight Recommendation

February 16, 2026 — 12:36 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Climb Bio (NasdaqGM:CLYM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.90% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Climb Bio is $9.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 70.90% from its latest reported closing price of $5.67 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Climb Bio. This is an decrease of 61 owner(s) or 40.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLYM is 0.05%, an increase of 109.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.82% to 43,592K shares. CLYM / Climb Bio, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of CLYM is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 31,419K shares representing 65.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 1,300K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 1,028K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,000K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 876K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

