Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Church & Dwight (WBAG:CHD) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Church & Dwight (WBAG:CHD) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,747 funds or institutions reporting positions in Church & Dwight. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHD is 0.27%, an increase of 2.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.76% to 247,759K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 8,904K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,098K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 1.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,708K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,692K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 3.14% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,586K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,433K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 83.98% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,222K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,581K shares , representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 85.60% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 6,914K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,171K shares , representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.