Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - Depositary Receipt () (MUN:260) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - Depositary Receipt () (MUN:260) with a Overweight recommendation.

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 13.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 260 is 1.79%, an increase of 54.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.64% to 128,496K shares.

Medicxi Ventures Management holds 19,963K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Index Venture Life Associates VI holds 9,962K shares. No change in the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 9,682K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 6,349K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,282K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 260 by 37.91% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 5,805K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,940K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 260 by 17.73% over the last quarter.

