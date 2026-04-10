Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Caris Life Sciences (CAI) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2026, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Caris Life Sciences (NasdaqGS:CAI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.32% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Caris Life Sciences is $32.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 82.32% from its latest reported closing price of $18.06 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Caris Life Sciences is 998MM, an increase of 22.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caris Life Sciences. This is an decrease of 73 owner(s) or 27.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAI is 0.49%, an increase of 1.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.38% to 140,563K shares. The put/call ratio of CAI is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

J. H. Whitney Equity Partners VI holds 20,257K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company holds 19,385K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,385K shares , representing a decrease of 25.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAI by 15.21% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 9,820K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,142K shares , representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAI by 11.86% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 7,816K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,316K shares , representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAI by 2.70% over the last quarter.

PointState Capital holds 6,719K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,884K shares , representing an increase of 42.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAI by 47.84% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.