Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Capricor Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CAPR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.93% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Capricor Therapeutics is $26.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.93% from its latest reported closing price of $20.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Capricor Therapeutics is 122MM, an increase of 350.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capricor Therapeutics. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 38.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAPR is 0.00%, an increase of 31.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.82% to 6,527K shares. The put/call ratio of CAPR is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 872K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 642K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares , representing an increase of 48.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAPR by 30.20% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 480K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares , representing an increase of 38.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAPR by 24.62% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 479K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares , representing an increase of 8.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAPR by 19.88% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 269K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company.

Capricor Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of diseases. Capricor's lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and the cytokine storm associated with COVID-19. Capricor is also investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and exploring the potential of exosome-based candidates to treat or prevent a variety of disorders. We are now developing two potential vaccines for COVID-19 as part of our exosome platform.

