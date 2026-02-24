Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Cactus (WHD) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.24% Downside

As of February 5, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cactus is $52.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.24% from its latest reported closing price of $56.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cactus is 1,074MM, a decrease of 1.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 568 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cactus. This is an decrease of 113 owner(s) or 16.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHD is 0.25%, an increase of 4.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.87% to 91,069K shares. The put/call ratio of WHD is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,078K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,119K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,964K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,305K shares , representing an increase of 16.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 80.31% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,399K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,589K shares , representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 87.70% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,344K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,846K shares , representing an increase of 21.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 42.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,172K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,134K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 13.34% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.