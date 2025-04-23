Stocks
Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - Preferred Security (BMYMP) with Overweight Recommendation

April 23, 2025 — 08:35 am EDT

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - Preferred Security (OTCPK:BMYMP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.95% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - Preferred Security is $850.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $486.43 to a high of $1,115.29. The average price target represents an increase of 14.95% from its latest reported closing price of $740.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - Preferred Security is 49,029MM, an increase of 1.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - Preferred Security. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMYMP is 0.07%, an increase of 101.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.62% to 1,789K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BMYMP / Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - Preferred Security Shares Held by Institutions

ARBFX - ARBITRAGE FUND Class R holds 858K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GIMFX - GMO Implementation Fund holds 409K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GAAVX - GMO Alternative Allocation Fund Class VI holds 195K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Multi-strategy Growth & Income Fund holds 142K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 92K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases.

